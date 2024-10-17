Leighton Buzzard resident gears up for epic Everest challenge in memory of his mum
So here in the words of Mike's wife Laura, is Mike's challenge:
Local resident, Mike Lovell, is gearing up for a monumental challenge this November – and it's not for the faint-hearted. On 14 November, Mike will take on the gruelling vEveresting Challenge, a virtual ascent of 8,848m (29,029ft) – the height of Mount Everest – in one single session, all to raise money for Kidney Research UK.
From the comfort of his garage, Mike will climb the equivalent of the world’s tallest peak using his indoor bike trainer. While he’ll avoid bad weather, the real uphill battle is a test of endurance, as the challenge typically takes around 24 hours to complete.
Mike’s motivation for this feat is deeply personal. Ten years ago, he lost his beloved mother to kidney disease, and his ride coincides with the anniversary of her passing. Reflecting on her memory, Mike shared: “Losing my mum so prematurely was devastating. This challenge is my way of honouring her and helping those still fighting kidney disease. I’ve been training hard and hope my body and mind hold up during the ride. Every donation will help shorten transplant waiting lists and prevent more families from suffering the same heartbreak.”
Let’s give Mike the extra push he needs to the summit – and beyond! You can support his incredible effort by donating to his JustGiving page
Every penny brings us one step closer to a future where kidney disease can be defeated.