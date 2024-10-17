Leighton Buzzard resident gears up for epic Everest challenge in memory of his mum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recently retired from the British Army, Mike is an active figure in Leighton Buzzard as Membership Secretary for the local Royal British Legion Branch. So it seems fitting that the Branch here in Leighton Buzzard, should support Mike in the challenge he is about to face.

So here in the words of Mike's wife Laura, is Mike's challenge:

Local resident, Mike Lovell, is gearing up for a monumental challenge this November – and it's not for the faint-hearted. On 14 November, Mike will take on the gruelling vEveresting Challenge, a virtual ascent of 8,848m (29,029ft) – the height of Mount Everest – in one single session, all to raise money for Kidney Research UK.

From the comfort of his garage, Mike will climb the equivalent of the world’s tallest peak using his indoor bike trainer. While he’ll avoid bad weather, the real uphill battle is a test of endurance, as the challenge typically takes around 24 hours to complete.

In memory of Mum.

Mike’s motivation for this feat is deeply personal. Ten years ago, he lost his beloved mother to kidney disease, and his ride coincides with the anniversary of her passing. Reflecting on her memory, Mike shared: “Losing my mum so prematurely was devastating. This challenge is my way of honouring her and helping those still fighting kidney disease. I’ve been training hard and hope my body and mind hold up during the ride. Every donation will help shorten transplant waiting lists and prevent more families from suffering the same heartbreak.”

Every penny brings us one step closer to a future where kidney disease can be defeated.