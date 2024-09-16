Leighton Buzzard Tennis Club's annual tournament blessed with glorious sunshine
A day of exciting tennis final matches took place, including, ladies & men’s singles and doubles, mixed-doubles and vets men's doubles.
The tournament day was blessed with glorious sunshine and helped to create a happy and enjoyable atmosphere.
Hot food was available to purchase at lunchtime and also tea, coffee, soft drinks and an assortment of cakes and biscuits were available to purchase throughout the day.
There was also a raffle and Guess The Amount of Sweets in a jar.
Umpires and linesmen were also employed to help on the day which gave everything a very professional feel.
Bob Kempster, the club chairman, presented certificates and cups at the end.
The Tennis club Committee would like to thank everyone who helped make the day such a special one.
