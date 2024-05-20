Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

How a young girl is raising money for the RSPCA and learning about business all at the same time.

In the heart of Leighton Buzzard, a young girl named Genni Bazil is making a remarkable difference through creativity and compassion. Combining her love for animals and crafting, Genni has embarked on a mission to support the RSPCA Bedfordshire South by making customized bracelets.

Using her birthday present, a bracelet-making kit, Genni creates colourful, personalized bracelets with children's names and special charms. For every bracelet sold, she sets aside £1 for materials and donates the remaining proceeds to the local RSPCA chapter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through her initiative, Genni not only learns about running a business but also makes a tangible impact on the welfare of animals in her community. She offers these unique bracelets to children and parents, spreading joy and awareness while raising funds for a worthy cause.

Support Genni's project by ordering a bracelet and contributing to her mission to aid animals in need.