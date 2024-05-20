Leighton Buzzard youngster is crafting bracelets for a cause

By Ettan BazilContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 13:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
How a young girl is raising money for the RSPCA and learning about business all at the same time.

In the heart of Leighton Buzzard, a young girl named Genni Bazil is making a remarkable difference through creativity and compassion. Combining her love for animals and crafting, Genni has embarked on a mission to support the RSPCA Bedfordshire South by making customized bracelets.

Using her birthday present, a bracelet-making kit, Genni creates colourful, personalized bracelets with children's names and special charms. For every bracelet sold, she sets aside £1 for materials and donates the remaining proceeds to the local RSPCA chapter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Through her initiative, Genni not only learns about running a business but also makes a tangible impact on the welfare of animals in her community. She offers these unique bracelets to children and parents, spreading joy and awareness while raising funds for a worthy cause.

Support Genni's project by ordering a bracelet and contributing to her mission to aid animals in need.

To learn more, visit https://bazilconsultancy.co.uk/gennis-bracelets.

Related topics:RSPCALeighton Buzzard