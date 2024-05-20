Leighton Buzzard youngster is crafting bracelets for a cause
In the heart of Leighton Buzzard, a young girl named Genni Bazil is making a remarkable difference through creativity and compassion. Combining her love for animals and crafting, Genni has embarked on a mission to support the RSPCA Bedfordshire South by making customized bracelets.
Using her birthday present, a bracelet-making kit, Genni creates colourful, personalized bracelets with children's names and special charms. For every bracelet sold, she sets aside £1 for materials and donates the remaining proceeds to the local RSPCA chapter.
Through her initiative, Genni not only learns about running a business but also makes a tangible impact on the welfare of animals in her community. She offers these unique bracelets to children and parents, spreading joy and awareness while raising funds for a worthy cause.
Support Genni's project by ordering a bracelet and contributing to her mission to aid animals in need.
To learn more, visit https://bazilconsultancy.co.uk/gennis-bracelets.