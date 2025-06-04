Leighton fun runners donation

LFR cheque presentation

On Tuesday evening Leighton Fun Runners (LFR) held a presentation to Keech Hospice for the £18,065.29 raised throughout the year by the club. Sam Johnson, the community fundraised for Keech Hospice was delighted with efforts made by the club and explained how this would give over 400 hours of support.

LFR choose a charity each year to support, and this was a record breaking year for the club. Ann Hopper who coordinated the fundraising after experience of the great work by the hospice explained this came from a variety of events. These include the annual LFR 10k , sponsorship efforts by individual members such as Erin Davage completing her first half marathon and Tom Webster in his debut marathon at the London Marathon earlier this year. The club also organises a charity quiz night and once a month collects donations from members in exchange for cake after a run.

Leighton Fun Runners is an inclusive running club welcoming members of all abilities. More details on how to join are on the website. The 2025 10k race takes place on the 7th September from Pages Park, online entries may be made here.