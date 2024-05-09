Leighton-Linslade Carnival Court for 2024 selected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Court members for the 2024 Leighton-Linslade Carnival were chosen at the May Fayre.

This year we selected the Carnival Court at May Fayre on 6th May, with thanks to the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade who organise that event.

We had a marquee in the bandstand area, and ran a Silent Disco. We are grateful to Totternhoe Scouts for the use of the marquee.

We selected three middle school ages youngsters to represent Carnival in 2024. The photograph shows the new Court, Senior Carnival Princess is Angel-Rose (centre), Carnival Princess is Sasha (left) and Carnival Prince is Joseph (right). Congratulations to all three on their selection.

Senior Princess Angel-Rose (centre), Princess Sasha (left) and Prince Joseph (right)

The judges for the selection were Helen from Bits and Buds Florist, Sarah from Leighton-Linslade Town Council and David from Austin and Carnley Solicitors.

The Carnival Committee would like to thank the following businesses for their support for the Carnival Court: Hair for the Court by Constantines Salon, makeup by Jo Alexandra, outfit for the Prince by Fogarty Formal Hire, selection disco by The Digital DJ, selection disco flowers by Bits & Buds, balloons by Perfect Parties, procession float by S&J Pierce

The members of the Court selected at the disco, who will represent the spirit of our town’s young people, will be on the Royalty float in the Carnival Procession and will be in the arena for the prize giving.

They will hand out the cheques at the Presentation Night when the Carnival proceeds are distributed to local groups and organisations.

2024 Carnival Court with 2023 Princesses and selection judges

Court members lay poppy wreaths on Remembrance Sunday.

The Carnival Court are usually invited to take part in the switch-on ceremony for the Town Christmas lights.

This year the Carnival Court is sponsored by Barratt David Wilson Homes.