Leighton-Linslade Health: Local MP secures land sale pledge from Minister to fund healthcare improvements

Local MP Alex Mayer has welcomed the commitment from the Labour Government to allow the sale of government owned land in Vandyke Road in Leighton Buzzard to go ahead to fund healthcare improvements locally.

The news comes as Luton and Milton Keynes ICB (today Tuesday 5 November) publish its Outline Business Case (OBC) outlining different healthcare improvement options on the table for the town.

The ICB had been due to publish an OBC before the General Election but told the local MP they were working with the new Labour Government on the possible sale of the government-owned land on Vandyke Road - key to progressing any project.

Ms Mayer contacted ministers directly, and now the Government has confirmed it is happy to proceed with the sale.

Health Minister Karin Smyth confirmed directly to the MP that any sale proceeds will be "ringfenced" for the creation of additional healthcare facilities in the town.

Alex Mayer MP said: “I am pleased that ministers have recognised the pressures on primary care infrastructure in Leighton-Linslade, and have listened to the strength of feeling locally. This decision by the Labour Government should mean around £2 million can be invested in the town's healthcare provision. This is one part of the jigsaw complete.

“I am mindful that the ICB does not make a recommendation in its OBC and is clear that a new build option would require additional funding. So now there are more tough choices to make. Local people need to be at the heart of looking at the options for future healthcare services and I would urge them to let the ICB know their views as they start a conversation on the OBC choices. In order to have thriving communities, we need good public services, including health facilities."

In addition the ICB is also exploring an opportunity of using additional funding from central Government to create more clinical rooms in vacant space within the Leighton Buzzard Health Centre.