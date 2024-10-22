Leighton-Linslade Neighbourhood Plan – next phase begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is underway on the next phase of the Leighton-Linslade Neighbourhood Plan project. Around 40 people, including residents and town councillors, will be working together to research and write the plan.

Following a meeting of the Steering Group on 10th October, the hard work of gathering evidence and drafting policies is now beginning.

Four task teams (Design, Built Environment, Community Facilities and Transport) will gather information about the town. Just a few of their many tasks will be: mapping and listing local green spaces and buildings of historical interest; looking at which locations in the town would be most suitable as future employment sites; understanding parking requirements and the health of retail in the town centre; and identifying opportunities to connect up walking, cycling and bus travel routes.

A separate communications team will ensure that residents are kept informed of the plan's progress and have the opportunity to give their views.

Members of the Steering Group outside the White House after their 10th October Meeting.

Chair of the Steering Group, Cllr Jake Holland-Lindsay (at right of picture) said: “There's a great group of volunteers who have come together to work on this important project for the future of our town. This work will help shape the type, design and standards of development in our town and give local people a say in what we need here.

“As ideas come together about the policies we need for our town, we'll be engaging local residents and businesses in developing this plan.”

Once the teams have gathered evidence, they will start to work on specific policies. There will then be an opportunity for residents to review the work so far, and to give their feedback. This is likely to begin in February 2025.

If the plan is endorsed by residents at a later referendum, it will be an important part of the planning guidance for development in our town. It could help protect the town's green spaces, encourage better designed places and help get the right type of development in the right places.

A dedicated Neighbourhood Plan website will be coming soon. But for now, you can keep up-to-date with progress by visiting the Town Council's website at https://www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/ and searching for Neighbourhood Plan.