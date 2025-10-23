Leighton Linslade Rotary supporting World Polio Day
Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years. Our goal of ridding the world of this disease is closer than ever.
As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, we've reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent since our first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.
Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralysing disease.
Today, polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan and Pakistan. But it’s crucial to continue working to keep other countries polio-free. If all eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyse as many as 200,000 children each year.
A Rotary spokesman said: "Rotary Clubs across the globe are working tirelessly to aid the program to eradicate Polio and in Leighton Linslade we are contributing through our purple4polio crocus planting which not only contributes financially but hopefully brings a little cheer to our community when the beautiful flowers emerge in the spring.”
For more information about this or other Rotary initiatives go to www.leightonlinsladerotary.com