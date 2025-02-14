Let’s mend broken hearts this Valentine’s Day, says local MP
Across Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency, around 2,800 have coronary heart disease which happens when the arteries cannot deliver enough oxygen-rich blood to the heart.
Stopping by the British Heart Foundation’s Leighton Buzzard shop, which is promoting National Heart Month, Ms Mayer met generous hearted volunteers.
They explained a special new system introduced in the shop where you can make a request to get first dibs on clothes in your style and size and how they’re on the hunt for more donations - from books to footwear, locals can declutter and donate to help fund lifesaving research.
There are plenty of other heartwarming ways to fundraise on the website - whether it’s dressing up in red for work, or organising a coffee morning.
Donations to the store will be turned into lifesaving research that will help millions of people in the UK, Ms Mayer heard. She said: “This is such an important campaign from the British Heart Foundation, and I’m delighted to support it. I’m urging everyone to have a clear-out and to donate bags of unwanted items to their local BHF shop to Bag it and Beat It.
"Your unwanted items will raise vital life-saving funds to mend broken hearts and keep more families together for longer.”
The British Heart Foundation is funding over £430 million of cutting-edge research across the country - all made possible by public donations.