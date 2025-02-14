Let’s mend broken hearts this Valentine’s Day, says local MP

This Valentine’s Day, Alex Mayer MP is calling on people to share the love - not just with flowers and chocolates, but by helping mend broken hearts in the fight against heart disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency, around 2,800 have coronary heart disease which happens when the arteries cannot deliver enough oxygen-rich blood to the heart.

Stopping by the British Heart Foundation’s Leighton Buzzard shop, which is promoting National Heart Month, Ms Mayer met generous hearted volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They explained a special new system introduced in the shop where you can make a request to get first dibs on clothes in your style and size and how they’re on the hunt for more donations - from books to footwear, locals can declutter and donate to help fund lifesaving research.

Alex Mayer MP at the British Heart Foundation

There are plenty of other heartwarming ways to fundraise on the website - whether it’s dressing up in red for work, or organising a coffee morning.

Donations to the store will be turned into lifesaving research that will help millions of people in the UK, Ms Mayer heard. She said: “This is such an important campaign from the British Heart Foundation, and I’m delighted to support it. I’m urging everyone to have a clear-out and to donate bags of unwanted items to their local BHF shop to Bag it and Beat It.

"Your unwanted items will raise vital life-saving funds to mend broken hearts and keep more families together for longer.”

The British Heart Foundation is funding over £430 million of cutting-edge research across the country - all made possible by public donations.