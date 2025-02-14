Let’s mend broken hearts this Valentine’s Day, says local MP

By Alin Martin
Contributor
Published 14th Feb 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 13:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This Valentine’s Day, Alex Mayer MP is calling on people to share the love - not just with flowers and chocolates, but by helping mend broken hearts in the fight against heart disease.

Across Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency, around 2,800 have coronary heart disease which happens when the arteries cannot deliver enough oxygen-rich blood to the heart.

Stopping by the British Heart Foundation’s Leighton Buzzard shop, which is promoting National Heart Month, Ms Mayer met generous hearted volunteers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They explained a special new system introduced in the shop where you can make a request to get first dibs on clothes in your style and size and how they’re on the hunt for more donations - from books to footwear, locals can declutter and donate to help fund lifesaving research.

Alex Mayer MP at the British Heart FoundationAlex Mayer MP at the British Heart Foundation
Alex Mayer MP at the British Heart Foundation

There are plenty of other heartwarming ways to fundraise on the website - whether it’s dressing up in red for work, or organising a coffee morning.

Donations to the store will be turned into lifesaving research that will help millions of people in the UK, Ms Mayer heard. She said: “This is such an important campaign from the British Heart Foundation, and I’m delighted to support it. I’m urging everyone to have a clear-out and to donate bags of unwanted items to their local BHF shop to Bag it and Beat It.

"Your unwanted items will raise vital life-saving funds to mend broken hearts and keep more families together for longer.”

The British Heart Foundation is funding over £430 million of cutting-edge research across the country - all made possible by public donations.

Related topics:British Heart FoundationLeighton BuzzardDunstable
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice