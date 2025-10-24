Local artist auctions a portrait of Michael Sheen for charity

The moment Jim Carter of Downton Abbey fame sells two of Huws paintings for £6000 with Michael Sheen holding his portrait

Michael Sheen the Welsh actor and activist recently donated his portrait painted by local artist Huw David Thomas at a star studded event in London to raise funds for the David Nott Foundation. The David Nott Foundation is a charity that trains doctors and nurses to operate in war torn areas of the world such as the Ukraine and Gaza.

Two of Huws paintings sold for a grand total of £6000 and the event raised £60,000 for the charity in total.

Huw says: I felt really humbled to play a small part in raising funds for such a worthwhile charity, especially now with current events around the world.

"It was also a thoroughly enjoyable night, rubbing shoulders with stars of stage and screen alike such as Toby Jones, Sian Phillips and Michael Sheen himself of course.

"My next project is to auction a portrait of Gregg Stevenson MBE, Paralympic gold medalist for the Walking with the Wounded charity in the new year (WWTW) though David Beer who is their inspirational Regional Manager."

