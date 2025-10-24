Local artist auctions a portrait of Michael Sheen for charity
Two of Huws paintings sold for a grand total of £6000 and the event raised £60,000 for the charity in total.
Huw says: I felt really humbled to play a small part in raising funds for such a worthwhile charity, especially now with current events around the world.
"It was also a thoroughly enjoyable night, rubbing shoulders with stars of stage and screen alike such as Toby Jones, Sian Phillips and Michael Sheen himself of course.
"My next project is to auction a portrait of Gregg Stevenson MBE, Paralympic gold medalist for the Walking with the Wounded charity in the new year (WWTW) though David Beer who is their inspirational Regional Manager."
For commissions - portraits and land / seascapes please visit: huwthomasartist.com