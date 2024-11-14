Local company remembers Armistice Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Staff of Leighton Buzzard company; Collins Aerospace, held an Armistice Day Service in the presence of Leighton Buzzard RBL Branch members.

A local, longstanding company; Collins Aerospace of Leighton Buzzard held an Armistice Day Service on Monday, November 11.

Collins Aerospace(Rockwell Collins) formerly B/E Aerospace, has been in Leighton Buzzard since 1987 when it was first established in USA. In 2014 the company was split between Boeing and KLX. In 2017 Rockwell Collins purchased the Company and more recently they have become Collin's Aerospace.

Employing people from the local community, Collins also have a policy to employ and support Ex Armed Forces Personnel. It is this policy that lead to Collins Aerospace contacting the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL to see if we could attend and help with an Armistice Day Service.

RBL members and Penny Blake(Centre, black coat)in front of Collins Aerospace flagstaffs.

So asked by Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke if I could coordinate, I was only too happy.

Contacting several branch members and also RBL Biker Association members, I got a small team together.

Then working closely with Penny Blake of Collins HR team, we put together a traditional RBL service. I was asked to deliver the "Exhortation" and "Epitaph", whilst one of our members; Major(Rtd) Derrick Dobbie lay a wreath. And so on The 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th Month, Collins Aerospace and Leighton Buzzard RBL came together to Remember.

Following the service, RBL members were invited for light refreshments and to chat with staff. An opportunity for several RBL members to catch up with old colleagues as some of them were former employee's of Collin's.

Collins Aerospace Staff with RBL members in the forefront.

This was a wonderful opportunity for The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL to maintain links with Local Companies. Very much something we've been trying to establish and improve over the last 12 months.

We'd like to thank Collin's Aerospace for allowing us to join their service.