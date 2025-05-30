Local housebuilder gets Britain buzzing again with seed bomb donation to Linslade Lower School

Linslade Lower School

Wildflower-rich grasslands are essential for pollinating insects, however according to The Bumblebee Preservation Trust, 2024 had been the worst year for bumblebees in the UK since records began. Bumblebee numbers have declined by almost a quarter due to habitat changes. To help combat this loss of habitat, local housebuilder Barratt Homes is offering pupils at Linslade Lower School located nearby its Clipstone Park development in Leighton Buzzard an opportunity to encourage a variety of wildlife to grow on their school grounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt North Thames has donated 25 seed bomb and tree kits to the school which contain between 30 and 100 species of native wildflower seeds and sustainable compost. The seed bomb kits are an alternative way of supporting greater ecological interaction and encouraging children to get back to nature.

Together with the seed bomb kits, gardening equipment and information packs provided by the Buglife charity will be provided to support the planting process for pupils, allowing the children to interact with their activity and learn about the benefits of planting wildlife-friendly plants in the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt North Thames, said: “With a primary focus on sustainability and ecologically friendly provisions within our Clipstone Park development, we wanted to donate these seed bomb kits to Linslade Lower School to further support nature in the local area.

Linslade Lower School

“We hope that this activity can bring colour and new life into the outside space of the school and that the children enjoy taking part and learning about the importance of wildlife.”

Hazel Farlam, Headteacher at Linslade Lower School, commented: “The pupils really enjoyed learning about wildflowers and the importance of protecting local wildlife. We want to thank Barratt Homes for organising this activity, it’s been a fantastic and educational experience for the pupils, and we look forward to watching them grow in our nature reserve.”

Coinciding with the start of spring, this campaign targets an easy and safe way of gradually rebuilding these habitats. The seed bombs aim to raise awareness of the simple individual actions that can be taken throughout the year to support local wildlife such as bees and butterflies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clipstone Park is a 54-minute walk away from Linslade Lower School. The Leighton Buzzard development offers a selection of three- and four-bedroom houses with prices starting at £374,995 for a three-bedroom home.

Buyers can also make use of Barratt Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme, which is available to those in professions such as teaching, NHS and the police force. As a thank you to the support provided to local communities, for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a brand-new property, Barratt Homes will contribute £1,000 towards buyers’ deposits – up to £15,000. [1]