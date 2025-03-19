Local housebuilder shares a story with Leighton Buzzard school pupils

Inspired by World Book Day and World Storytelling Day, children at Linslade Lower School enjoyed a storytelling morning courtesy of Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, the housebuilders currently building a selection of new homes at Clipstone Park in Leighton Buzzard.

The session was delivered by Helen Tozer, a dedicated storyteller, who read an excerpt from The Borrowers. The book was chosen because of the area’s links to local author, Mary Norton who was born in Leighton Buzzard.

The children, with ages ranging from 5 to 9, were dressed as their favourite book characters and enjoyed an afternoon of interactive storytelling.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: “As a housebuilder, we know that storytelling plays an important role in communities, as it helps us to connect with others and build lasting relationships.

Helen Tozer, Story teller at Linslade Lower

"Sharing stories is a great way to bring people together and with ties to the area, Helen’s interactive reading of The Borrowers, is a fun way to engage with the younger generation and encourage their imagination.”

Storyteller Helen added: “We all really enjoyed the session; it was fantastic to see the children getting so actively involved and gaining an understanding of the story themes written by a local author.

"I have worked with Barratt David Wilson Homes in the past, and it is wonderful to see housebuilder investing in educating the future generation on the impact of storytelling and how it brings everyone together.”

