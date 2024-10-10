Local MP visits Balguard to discuss 'Steelzero'

Local MP Alex Mayer has visited a Leighton Buzzard steel company with ambitious plans to go green.

Balguard Engineering has been a fixture in the town since 1977 working on hospitals, homes and offices as well as prestigious projects including replacing the historic roof on Paddington Station. Now it is a key player in the "SteelZero" initiative that brings together steel buyers to speed up the transition to a net zero industry. Steel production is currently responsible for around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Organisations that join SteelZero make a commitment to buy and use 100% net zero steel by 2050. Managing Director Benjamin Woodhouse explained to the MP how the Government could boost demand for more sustainable steel products and his views on developing an industrial strategy with sustainability and the rapid deployment of green technology at its core. In turn, Alex Mayer MP pledged to ask Ministers to establish a clear definition for lower emission and net zero steel in the UK to pave the way for informed investment decisions and policy development. Benjamin Woodhouse said: "I was pleased to welcome Alex Mayer MP to Balguard. We are incredibly proud to be part of this global effort. Our company is committed to taking bold steps in reducing our carbon footprint and working alongside the new government, working in partnership with our clients and supply chains, to create impactful changes for our planet." Alex Mayer MP commended Balguard for its proactive stance in the midst of the climate emergency, saying: “Balguard is setting an inspiring example of how companies can lead the way in climate action. It’s encouraging to see such commitment locally.”