Local runclub founder taking on the London Marathon

Local runner Steve Cummins, the founder of ninefifty_5 a free running club in Leighton Buzzard, is taking on the London Marathon this year to raise much needed funding for the Charity Ambitious about Autism

Since turning 40 in 2011 Steve has taken on a fundraising challenge each year. Ranging from Half Marathons, Marathons and even Ultra Marathons. This year is no different as he lines up on April 27th to run London for the 3rd time.

"I decided I wanted to give something back each year " Steve told us "this year Ambitious about Autism are my chosen charity. Autistic children and young people and their families continue to face enormous challenges in their daily lives. They are marginalised and isolated and struggle to feel understood and supported. Many autistic children are missing from our education system and when they grow up, they struggle to find a job and realise their ambitions.

"We are there to provide support at every stage of their lives – from education and employment to everyday life. We champion their rights, campaign for change and create opportunities. "

As the founder of ninefifty_5 a local sunday morning Run Club in Leighton Buzzard Steve is no stranger to putting in the miles. London is the world's greatest marathon I can't wait to take it on for a third and final time.

Any donations would be hugely appreciated by the charity and I.