Maths whizzes at Leighton Buzzard school take top prize
The competition invited schools to showcase their creative and innovative skills by creating their own Maths-Whizz Hall of Fame display.
The winning entry would receive a class iPad, chocolates for the staff room, a Maths-Whizz trophy, and a bag of Whizz goodies.
Schools across the UK submitted their displays to the Whizz team to be judged, and the winner was announced on Monday, 1st July. The winning entry was awarded to Brooklands Middle School in Leighton Buzzard, with a fantastic display of hard work, aspiration, and goals for success.
On Thursday, 11th July, 20 Year 5 students from Brooklands Middle School welcomed Angharad Brackstone from Whizz Education UK to celebrate their recent 1st place in the National Hall of Fame Maths-Whizz Education Competition. Brooklands students were recognised for their hard work, excellent display, and interactions with the award-winning platform and took pride in showing Angharad their work. They were presented with a Maths-Whizz trophy, a bundle of Maths-Whizz goodies, and a class iPad. In turn, they presented the Maths-Whizz team with some posters celebrating what they love about Maths-Whizz.
Their maths teacher, Mrs Rogers, said, “Brooklands is extremely pleased to be working in partnership with Maths-Whizz to improve numeracy and Key Stage 2 skills, and to foster a life-long love of mathematics. I am extremely proud of my Year 5 students winning this award.” Student Ewan (10) added, “I love Maths-Whizz so much because I get gems and certificates for all my hard work. I was December’s Maths-Whizz Global Champion and I got a trophy.” Student Evie (9) said, “I feel I have got so much better at maths using Maths-Whizz. I used to hate maths but now I really love it.” Angharad Brackstone said, "The visit to Brooklands Middle School was incredible; the staff and students were so knowledgeable and enthusiastic about Maths-Whizz, and the students' progress and engagement levels with their maths learning were impressive. The students were delighted with their prizes, and it was wonderful to see the winning display in person. Thank you to all at Brooklands Middle School for their dedication to innovative learning and their very warm welcome. Such worthy winners of our Summer competition."
All entries were superb and demonstrated high levels of engagement and commitment to Maths-Whizz and the Hall of Fame. Highly commended runners-up in the competition were Elmhurst Junior School in Somerset, Drapers’ Brookside Junior School in Essex, Mulberry House School in London, and Dereham Infant and Nursery School in Norfolk. All runners-up received a hamper full of Maths-Whizz goodies for the students and chocolates for the staff.
