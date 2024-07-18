Maths whizzes at Leighton Buzzard school take top prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Super Summer Maths-Whizz Hall of Fame Competition was launched in May 2024 for all Maths-Whizz schools to enter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition invited schools to showcase their creative and innovative skills by creating their own Maths-Whizz Hall of Fame display.

The winning entry would receive a class iPad, chocolates for the staff room, a Maths-Whizz trophy, and a bag of Whizz goodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools across the UK submitted their displays to the Whizz team to be judged, and the winner was announced on Monday, 1st July. The winning entry was awarded to Brooklands Middle School in Leighton Buzzard, with a fantastic display of hard work, aspiration, and goals for success.

Brooklands Middle School Excels in Maths-Whizz Hall of Fame Competition

On Thursday, 11th July, 20 Year 5 students from Brooklands Middle School welcomed Angharad Brackstone from Whizz Education UK to celebrate their recent 1st place in the National Hall of Fame Maths-Whizz Education Competition. Brooklands students were recognised for their hard work, excellent display, and interactions with the award-winning platform and took pride in showing Angharad their work. They were presented with a Maths-Whizz trophy, a bundle of Maths-Whizz goodies, and a class iPad. In turn, they presented the Maths-Whizz team with some posters celebrating what they love about Maths-Whizz.

Their maths teacher, Mrs Rogers, said, “Brooklands is extremely pleased to be working in partnership with Maths-Whizz to improve numeracy and Key Stage 2 skills, and to foster a life-long love of mathematics. I am extremely proud of my Year 5 students winning this award.” Student Ewan (10) added, “I love Maths-Whizz so much because I get gems and certificates for all my hard work. I was December’s Maths-Whizz Global Champion and I got a trophy.” Student Evie (9) said, “I feel I have got so much better at maths using Maths-Whizz. I used to hate maths but now I really love it.” Angharad Brackstone said, "The visit to Brooklands Middle School was incredible; the staff and students were so knowledgeable and enthusiastic about Maths-Whizz, and the students' progress and engagement levels with their maths learning were impressive. The students were delighted with their prizes, and it was wonderful to see the winning display in person. Thank you to all at Brooklands Middle School for their dedication to innovative learning and their very warm welcome. Such worthy winners of our Summer competition."

All entries were superb and demonstrated high levels of engagement and commitment to Maths-Whizz and the Hall of Fame. Highly commended runners-up in the competition were Elmhurst Junior School in Somerset, Drapers’ Brookside Junior School in Essex, Mulberry House School in London, and Dereham Infant and Nursery School in Norfolk. All runners-up received a hamper full of Maths-Whizz goodies for the students and chocolates for the staff.