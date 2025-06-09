MP celebrates better electric trains for Leighton Buzzard commuters

Alex Mayer MP

Leighton Buzzard passengers are set to benefit from new, modern, British built electric trains as part of a major upgrade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From today, London Northwestern Railway will begin introducing 36 new trains across its network. Each new train boasts 406 seats which is almost double the capacity of the trains they are replacing.

It is part of a £1 billion investment to reduce overcrowding and improve reliability as passenger numbers continue to rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Mayer MP who joined managing director Ian McConnell aboard one of the brand new trains, said:

“We're seeing the end of those sets of three seats facing each other that no one is very keen on, and far more seats overall. Plus there are more plug sockets to charge your phone. So that's great news. Although I am slightly concerned about the lack of overheard luggage storage.

“In this 250th year of the railways, with contactless Tap In Tap Out technology already available in Leighton Buzzard and national reforms coming down the track, the future for getting about by train is heading in the right direction.”

As well as power points, the new “Class 730/2” trains feature smart air conditioning that adjusts to conditions, and improved accessibility.

The better trains will be introduced in phases and expected to begin calling at Leighton Buzzard later in the year.