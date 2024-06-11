Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leighton mum of four and grandmother to 12 and fundraiser wins the crown and Glory European pageant for the second year in a row.

My name is Susan Humphrey and I’m your current 2023 -2024 United Kingdom Queen.

I attended the finals in August 2022 to hand over my title as Mrs crown and Glory 2022 only to be handed the title again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was shocked but over the moon to be representing crown and Glory European pageants again.

Mrs Crown and Glory 2023-2025

I have raised over £46,000 for different charities including £16,869 for Abbie’s Army who are the pageant's chosen charity .

I raise awareness for domestic violence charities and also the Alzheimer’s Society.

I’m fully involved with my local community and I’m on the carnival committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have been supporting the wonderful and Inspirational Julie Morris and her daughter Sophie Alexandra who suffers from a chronic illness and they raise awareness by putting on fashion shows in many different locations all over the country.

Mrs crown and Glory 2022

Myself and Mis Crown and glory south east England have been attending all the events to support the charity.

I have appearances in June which are the first Leighton and Linslade pride festival, the Dunstable and Leighton Truck festival, I will also be supporting the local towns picnic in the park and the towns Carnival in July .

I will also be attending the Milton Keynes Pride festival .

I will be holding the Leighton and Linslade Recognition awards in February 2025 so watch out for that Golden envelope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs crown and Glory 2022

I would also like to add a huge thank you to Gina and Graham Munt and family for all their hard work in putting together the Dunstable and Leighton Truck convoy on Saturday 8th June.

The convoy did the family proud and despite the weather, the spectators were phenomenal, to see so many people standing and waving at the convoy, it was very emotional for all those involved.

Can I just say that Graham and Gina Munt deserve their weight in gold.

Due to the second part of the convoy being cancelled which is where the charities make their money if you wish to donate please go to the Truck convoy gofund me page on Facebook. every little penny helps.