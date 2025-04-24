My London Marathon Story - Grace's race for Eamonn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I'm a former Leighton Buzzard resident and this year I'm taking on the 2025 TCS London Marathon in memory of my dad, Eamonn Gillen who died two years ago, just five days after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, aged 58.

I'll be honouring my dad's memory and he completed the marathon himself in the 1990s, whilst he was a keen runner and member of local running club Leighton Fun Runners. With the funds I raise for Pancreatic Cancer UK, this is going towards vital research into early detection, with the aim to put a game-changing diagnostic test in the hands of doctors.

My dad was always trying to get me out into his favourite pastime, with his persistence eventually paying off when we ran my first half marathon together back in 2016. I also joined Leighton Fun Runners myself and loved my time there, creating precious memories and making friends along the way. I now live in Liverpool and I continue to run with a local running club here. Running the London Marathon has always been a dream of mine, having never a run a marathon before it felt like such a great challenge to take on, but I felt I never had a strong enough reason to do it. Unfortunately, my dad's passing to pancreatic cancer changed this.

My dad began to feel unwell with symptoms around November 2022 and was going back-and-forth with his doctor. Eventually, the pain he was in prompted a trip to A&E where a CT scan was ordered. Results suggested he had kidney cancer but the spread was aggressive which confused those involved in his care. A biopsy was ordered but inconclusive results and

Grace and Eamonn, enjoying a beach run together

delays meant that Eamonn didn’t receive his official diagnosis of pancreatic cancer until just five days before his death in March 2023. He was only 58.

Last year I came down to London to watch my friend run the marathon. When I heard Pancreatic Cancer UK was Charity of the Year, it was like a little sign from dad. It's been a decade since I got into running thanks to him. This feels like the best way to commemorate my journey and his memory.

I don't think people realise how deadly pancreatic cancer is and that nothing can be done about it most of the time. How are we living in a world where we've got all these technological advancements, yet we have had no progress here? If we can raise more money for research and get a diagnostic tool to help detect it earlier, it will literally be a lifeline for thousands.

Please consider donating to my fundraising page here: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/grace-gillen

Left to right: Grace (Eamonn's daughter), Joe (Eamonn's son), Eamonn, Georgina (Eamonn's late wife) and Anita (Eamonn's daughter)

Pancreatic cancer is the deadliest common cancer: more than half of people die within three months of diagnosis. Currently, no screening programmes or early detection tests exist to help doctors diagnose pancreatic cancer and its vague symptoms - such as back pain, unexpected weight loss and indigestion - are also common to many less serious conditions.

Tragically, as a result, 80% of people are not diagnosed until their cancer is at an advanced stage meaning that it is too late for them to have lifesaving surgery. By 2027 pancreatic cancer is projected to overtake breast cancer and become the fourth biggest cancer killer in the UK.

In addition to raising desperately needed funds for more research, the charity hopes its TCS London Marathon campaign ‘The Ultimate Test’, will raise the profile of pancreatic cancer. Public awareness of the disease’s symptoms remains worryingly low. Pancreatic Cancer UK recommend that anyone experiencing one or more of the most common symptoms - back pain, indigestion, tummy pain and weight-loss – for more than four weeks should contact their GP. Anyone with jaundice (yellowing of the eyes or skin) should immediately go to A&E.