New food hygiene ratings given to two Leighton Buzzard ‘kitchens’

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Leighton Buzzard establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe, canteen or takeaway.

> Rated 3: Jean's Kitchen at Leighton Buzzard Conservative Club, 16-18 High Street; rated on April 23

> Rated 4: Jasmine House at 90 North Street; rated on April 23.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. The scheme is run in partnership with local authorities.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards – very good

4 – hygiene standards - good

3 – hygiene standards - generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement - necessary

1 – major improvement – necessary

0 – urgent improvement required.

Ratings are a snapshot of food hygiene standards at the time of inspection and business are expected to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

This includes, handling of food, how food is stored and prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

It does not cover the following:

> quality of food

> customer service

> culinary skill

> presentation

> comfort.

