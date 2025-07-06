New Leighton Buzzard clinic offers life-changing prosthetics for cancer and trauma survivors

A local story of hope, healing and a female-led business changing lives

A new specialist clinic in Leighton Buzzard is offering a lifeline to patients living with the lasting impact of cancer, trauma, or congenital conditions.

Founded by Anna Veli, a Harpenden-based specialist in maxillofacial prosthetics, Engreco Healthcare provides custom-made facial and body prostheses, including artificial eyes, ears, noses, and post-mastectomy breast and nipple prosthetics. The clinic is one of only a few independent facilities in the UK dedicated to this highly specialised and life-changing work.

After more than a decade working in the NHS, Anna made the bold decision to leave the public sector and open her own clinic and laboratory. Her goal: to give patients access to timely, compassionate, and personalised care that often falls outside the scope of overstretched hospital services.

“Many of the people we treat have waited months, or even years, for NHS support,” explains Anna. “Others have been told there’s nothing more that can be done at their local hospital. At Engreco, we offer them another path. One of hope, restoration, and dignity.”

Engreco Healthcare is a small, family-run, female-led business, and Anna says that choosing to set up in Leighton Buzzard was a deliberate and meaningful choice.

“We were drawn to the town for its vibrant community and accessibility,” she says. “We believe world-class prosthetic care should be available outside of major cities and hospital hubs. People deserve to feel seen, supported, and whole, no matter where they live.”

The clinic’s work is deeply human, often emotional, and highly technical. From helping a cancer survivor regain confidence with a facial prosthesis, to fitting a bespoke breast form for a woman post-mastectomy, every case is approached with clinical precision and genuine care.

Anna also hopes that raising awareness will help break the stigma that still surrounds visible differences.

Engreco Healthcare is now open in Leighton Buzzard, offering private consultations and accepting referrals for facial and body prosthetic treatment.

To learn more, visit www.engreco.co.uk or follow us on social media.