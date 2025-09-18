New photographic season at Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club

Urinals at Lowry Centre by Mike Kitchingman ARPS

The 2025-26 photographic season is now underway at Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club.

On Wednesday September 17 we kicked off the new photographic season with our traditional informal “welcome back” show of “what we did on our holidays” pictures. Members were able to see what others had been up to during the summer – with the added twist that the pictures had to feature the colour blue.

And there was a veritable cornucopia of travel images for everyone to enjoy.

There were pictures from locations far and near – as widely spread as Bilbao, Weedon (near Aylesbury), London, Mauritius, Provence and other parts of France, Portsmouth, New York, Norwich, Iceland, Milton Keynes, and more.

Summer Blues by Tricia Meers LRPS

All sorts of genres were represented. Except black and white of course! And, as well as the expected blue skies, blue seas, sights, attractions, events and landscapes, there was plenty of street photography, architecture and wildlife too.There was even a collection of blue rubbish bags and an art gallery lavatory!

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings at Greenleas School on Derwent Road. We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your own creativity.