New plans for 46 holiday lodges submitted for Great Brickhill’s Three Locks Golf Club

Fresh plans for 46 holiday lodges have been submitted as part of a proposed development of Three Locks Golf Club.

The revised plan is for full planning permission for the change of use of land for the siting of up to 46 holiday lodges, alterations, and extensions to the golf clubhouse to provide spa facilities, extension to the car park, landscaping, drainage facilities and ancillary works.

The proposals were supported by Great Brickhill Parish Council following a recent Q&A session.

However a response from the Directorate for Panning, Growth and sustainability, stated: “Using Hoseasons to market the site is likely to generate holiday park interest from the public and not from dedicated golfers, so this may not help support the golf course side of the business.”

Stoke Hammond residents said that while the plans would have more of an impact on Soulbury and Great Brickhill, there were fears it would also affect Stoke Hammond, with a spokesperson stating: “This is not the first time we have seen an application like this, as a similar application, albeit for up to 119 lodges was launched back in January 2021 but subsequently withdrawn in March 2023. We will have to keep a close eye, on how this new application progresses.”

Three Locks had applied to Buckinghamshire Council for planning permission to landscape part of its course and install related works in order to diversify its income. WS Planning’s project would have seen six holes at the full-size course removed to make room for the new dwellings.

Around 100 residents objected citing the 'the location had poor access to public transport and amenities so would require private vehicle access hugely increasing the flow of traffic on the roads'.

The parish council also objected to the original plans echoing residents’ concerns about transport links, building a project on a brownfield site, and potential disruption to the local community and the Environment Agency objected over water pollution concerns.

