OMM takes the spotlight at Buzzstock 2025

Buzzstock Music Festival 2025

Leighton Buzzard's biggest summer event, Buzzstock Music Festival, returned in full swing on Saturday 12th July and Sunday 13th July 2025, and once again Osborne Morris & Morgan took centre stage as headline sponsors for the third consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held in the scenic meadow between Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable, the festival drew thousands of music lovers from across Bedfordshire and beyond. With incredible tribute acts to legends like ABBA, Queen, Taylor Swift, Furnace and the Fundamentals, Elvis and Queen plus a spotlight stage for local talent, the weekend was a vibrant showcase of community spirit and musical flair.

The OMM exclusive VIP zone featured fast-track entry, a dedicated bar, shaded seating, and crowd-favourite games like "Higher or Lower" with giant playing cards. Festival-goers were also treated to a surprise performance by our very own Managing Director, Tim Woolford, who played the saxophone with his band "Talkin' Loud."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marketing Manager, Anna Roberts summed up the weekend: "We were thrilled to be back at Buzzstock and excited to bring even more fun and surprises to the crowd. Supporting local initiatives is what we are all about!"

We all had a fantastic time and it was great we got to be involved as a team! Thank you to Andrena and Gary for organising such a brilliant event.