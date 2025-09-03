£13-plus million transport funding boost welcomed by local MP

Alex Mayer MP

Passengers are set to benefit from more than £13 million of new government funding to improve transport across Central Bedfordshire over the next four years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This near quadrupling of transport investment has been welcomed by local MP, Alex Mayer, as a win for local passengers.

The cash is earmarked to improve local public transport, for example funding cleaner zero-emission buses, addressing congestion, and making streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now up to local councils to decide which projects to prioritise in their patches.

Alex Mayer MP said: “Extra funding is good news. Investment in public transport is vital to get people from A to B, help cut congestion and tackle the climate emergency. I look forward to the Council providing detailed local plans on how they will use this Labour Government investment.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "Good transport connections are the foundation of thriving communities, which is why we're backing local authorities to transform journeys for millions of people across England. “This investment will help councils to improve transport for local people - from cleaner buses to safer cycling routes - connecting communities with jobs, education and essential services."

Central Bedfordshire will receive £1.8m in 2026/27 – £500,000 more than last year – rising to £2.9m in 2027/28, £3.9m in 2028/29, and £4.6m in 2029/30.