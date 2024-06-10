RBL Band play first concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard & Linslade concluded their D-Day 80 Anniversary with a concert by The Buckinghamshire Band of the RBL.

Saturday evening saw the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL conclude their events to commemorate D-Day 80th Anniversary with a concert. Having recently relocated to their new home of Leighton Buzzard RBL Social Club; The Buckinghamshire Band of the RBL played their first public performance.

The Baptist Church in Hockliffe Street was the venue. A number of invited guests were joined by members of the local community. Mr Tom Murphy; County Chairman of Bedfordshire RBL joined Cllr Mark Freeman; Branch President and Cllr David Bligh; Town Mayor. Whilst in the year we commemorated the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, a number of RBL Members celebrating their 80th birthday were also invited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert was opened by Branch Chairman; Mr Stuart Clarke. The Chairman took the opportunity to officially welcome The Band to Leighton Buzzard.

Bedfordshire Band of the RBL

It was then over to Director of Music Gordon T Davies AVCM Hons Dip BM. Without warning the Band burst into a chorus of Happy Birthday for our special guest. This saw an appreciative audience join in.

The first half of the concert allowed Gordon T Davies to introduce The Band and provide some background information. Several of The Band members are Ex Service Men and Women. We were then treated to a selection of music which included: The Great Escape, A Disney Spectacular, All Through The Night, Michelle, Fandango, David Of The White Rock and Band of Brothers. At the interval point the audience showed their appreciation to the quality of music.

The second part of the concert continued with Gordon T Davies giving a running commentary and a bit of self imposed stand up comedy. During this section we were joined on stage by Gordon's Granddaughter and her friend: Heather Davies and Orla Fahy, they read a poem whilst Elgar's "Nimrod" was played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While music in this half included: The Dam Busters, A Bob Hope selection, Nimrod, Dame Vera Lynn Forever, Nightfall in Camp and Pomp and Circumstances No.1. The highlight of the show for many was when we were treated to a Solo performance by former State Trumpeter; John Ravenor. This was during the performance of Nightfall in Camp.

The Band

Audience participation was welcomed during The Dame Vera Lynn Forever and Pomp and Circumstances. Voices and flag waving were order of the day.

As the concert was brought to a close; it was announced unbeknown to anyone that The Band were renaming to....The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL.

Our Band then concluded the evening in traditional style with The Royal British Legion March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke thanked Our Band and everyone for attending the Concert and supporting the RBL. With County Chairman Tom Murphy present we now look forward to getting further performances for and from Our Band.

Gordon T Davies AVCM Hons Dip BM and The Band

This concluded a successful week for Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL in which we conducted 2 Memorial Services and a Concert to commemorate D-Day 80th Anniversary. Throughout the communities of both Leighton and Linslade have come out to support the RBL, for which we are truly grateful.