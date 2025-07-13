RBL Branch at Leighton Linslade Carnival

The Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch would like to thank all those who visited us during Leighton Linslade Carnival.

Saturday 12th July saw the annual Leighton-Linslade Carnival. Once again the event was held in Parsons Close. The Carnival Procession left Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre and made it's way up through Town, round the Brooklands Estate and back into Town and Parsons Close. Whilst there were a number of floats, there were also groups walking. With the temperatures hitting 30 degrees, stops were necessary on route, with volunteers and members of Leighton Linslade Rotary Club on hand to hand out water and check on everyone.

Meanwhile over in Parsons Close "The Rec" there were a number of voluntary organisations with stands for people to visit. There was musical entertainment in The Bandstand, whilst there were a number of demonstrations from local groups and organisations in the main arena. A number of fun rides and attractions were available for the youngsters amongst us.

Once again the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL were proud to support Carnival Day. We were situated in our usual spot over by The Bandstand. It was the first event the Branch has attended since announcing we had moved away from The RBL Club (a limited company). With the financial issues and CCJ the RBL Club face, the Branch as a Charity had to take the difficult decision to move to a different location.

The Team all set for Carnival, with Ice our Branch Mascot.

Along with The Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion, we now both operate from All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard.

As a Branch we had all our usual RBL items available for a small donation, including the new 2025 poppy pins.

Although a few questions were asked about the Branch and Band moving away. We explained; With The RBL Club having a CCJ against them and the possibility of bailiffs coming in, neither The Branch or Band could afford to have Our items repossessed.

So it was positive for The Branch when many of the local Community showed their usual amazing support and were happy to donate. Every penny/pound raised by the stall goes directly towards The National Poppy Appeal.

Throughout the day the Leighton Buzzard Branch stall was visited by The Carnival Princesses, The Town Mayor; Cllr David Bligh and local Cllr Mark Versallion.

As a Branch we'd like to take this opportunity to Thank Leighton Linslade Carnival, led by Cllr Mark Freeman and his Team for a fantastic Community event.

We'd especially like to thank the members of the Leighton-Linslade Community who came along and supported us.

Next up for The Branch is a VJ Day Memorial service at Linslade Memorial Gardens at 11am on 15th August, followed by an evening service, 7pm at the Town Memorial, Church Square on 15th August. Everyone is invited to come along to one or both of these events where a short service with wreaths placed will take place.

Thank You for your continued support.