RBL Breakfast Club: Thank you to the community

Saturday 15th March saw The Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch hold its monthly Breakfast Club.

Once again the local community of Leighton-Linslade came along to support the monthly RBL Breakfast Club. The Leighton Buzzard Branch would like to express their thanks to everyone who came along to support The Breakfast Club. It's great to see so many people join us, some regulars and several new faces. We appreciate times can be difficult for some people......so we never take it for granted when the local community come out and support The Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch. As a charity we rely on community support and Leighton-linslade never hold back from that support.

It was good to see our colleagues from the Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club, it's great to see local organisations supporting one and other. Certainly this year there are several events where both groups will be operating side by side.

Once again a Special thanks must go to Sharon Hebbs for her efforts in The Royal British Legion Club kitchen. The numerous freshly cooked breakfast to order were fantastic. The Branch would like to thank The RBL Club, Leighton Buzzard for hosting the event. Additional thanks to Maddie, Julie and Jane who assisted with the serving of breakfast.

Thank You from The RBL Breakfast Club, Leighton Buzzard.

The Breakfast Club was the brainchild of Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke and started out a little over 18 months ago. With a dozen or so people attending those first Clubs, the numbers have gradually climbed, it's not unusual to have between 40 and 50 people now.

The next RBL Breakfast Club is planned for Saturday 19th April.

If you were here on Saturday and enjoyed yourself, we'd love to see you next Month. Please tell your families and friends about us. Everyone is always welcome.

Thank You for your continued support of The Royal British Legion.