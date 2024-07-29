Reeling in the next generation: Kids dive into angling at Browns' Annual Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Browns Angling, a historic fixture in Leighton Buzzard, held its annual 'Get Kids Into Fishing' event on 27th July, drawing a lively crowd of young aspiring anglers and their families. This community-driven initiative, now in its second year, provided 250 children with free fishing gear and expert guidance, aiming to foster a new generation's love for the sport and promote outdoor activities during the summer holidays.

The event featured Graham West, a seasoned consultant with Browns Angling, who played a key role in engaging with the young anglers. West provided valuable advice, offering practical tips and hands-on demonstrations to help the children understand the basics of fishing. His involvement highlighted the store's commitment not just to selling fishing gear but also to fostering a supportive community around the sport.

Browns Angling, a fixture in Leighton Buzzard for nearly two centuries, sees this event as an opportunity to give back to the community. By introducing children and their parents to fishing, the store aims to promote outdoor activities and strengthen family bonds during the holidays. The initiative also seeks to secure the future of angling, a sport that relies on passing knowledge and passion from one generation to the next.

Westy Handing Over Free Equipment

On the day, each child received a starter kit designed to make fishing accessible and enjoyable. The kit included a fishing whip, half a pint of maggots, 1kg of groundbait, a disgorger for safely removing hooks, a pre-tied rig, and a plummet for measuring water depth. These items are the fundamentals needed to start fishing, making the sport approachable for beginners.

Located within walking distance of the scenic Grand Union Canal and the River Ouzel, Browns Angling is ideally positioned to encourage new anglers to practice and enjoy fishing in a natural setting. The easy access to these waterways provides young anglers with an excellent opportunity to hone their skills and potentially develop a lifelong hobby.