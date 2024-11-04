Remember, Remember hedgehogs this bonfire night, local MP urges

Bonfire Night has arrived, and as local people prepare to celebrate with fiery displays, local MP and long-standing animal rights campaigner, Alex Mayer, is urging people to check their gardens during the festivities to keep their prickly nocturnal neighbours safe.

Ms Mayer is encouraging locals to watch out for hedgehogs and other small animals that may take refuge in unlit bonfires, and to take steps to ensure their safety before any bonfires are lit.

Ms Mayer pointed to Hedgehog Street's top tips for having a hedgehog-friendly Bonfire Night including building them at the last minute to stop any hedgehogs moving in.

The lovable creatures were recently named on International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of endangered mammals, which makes the warning for Bonfire Night more crucial than ever.

Since 2007, numbers of wild hedgehogs in the UK have halved, and there are now thought to be fewer than a million left in the UK.

She said: "This is my second call to arms to protect our prickly nocturnal friends in a matter of weeks, and for good reason. Hedgehogs are in a bit of a prickle at the moment, with their numbers having plummeted in recent years, so we need to do everything we can to protect them.

"Bonfire Night is a much-loved spectacle and calendar event for many people, but when it comes to bonfires themselves, let's remember, remember our hedgehog friends who won't realise that what looks like an enticing nest will soon be lit. I urge everyone to have a hedgehog-friendly Bonfire Night."

Ms Mayer added that she had written to the Government asking what steps are being taken to protect hedgehogs after recent worrying changes to their conservation status.

Hedgehog Street's top tips can be found online: https://www.hedgehogstreet.org/bonfire-night/.