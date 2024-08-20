Rotarian brings fun to school at legendary battle site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton-Linslade Rotarian Alex Jackson recently brought smiles to the children at their primary school on the site of the legendary Rorke’s Drift.

Alex is leading the Ride for Rhinos fundraising adventure and his most recent stop enabled him to meet the children, distribute footballs, toiletries and hygiene products and of course allow the kids onto the stationary bikes.

Local Rotarian Alex Jackson is currently leading a fantastic fundraising adventure in South Africa designed to aid in the fight against poaching. Covering hundreds of miles on their motorbikes, much of it on dirt roads, the team aim to raise awareness of the poaching scourge and raise funds to help counter the crimes and support the Rangers who are striving to protect the wonderful animals.

The route has taken them past the primary school at the famous Rorkes Drift battlefield and gave the team the opportunity to distribute footballs donated by Leighton Park Rangers and hygiene products donated by LL Helpers, a real highlight in their trip so far.

There's still time to support Alex and the team just follow the link and help to protect the animals for future generations