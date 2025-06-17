Rotary Club donates computing equipment to Leighton Buzzard upper schools
The Heads of Computing at Vandyke Upper and Cedars Upper, Toby Heley and Stephen Birtles, worked together with Gary Gleeson of the Rotary Club to identify and choose this much-needed equipment, which represents a donation of around £500 per school.
Current president of the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade, Steve Bigrave, was delighted to visit Vandyke Upper school earlier this week, to present the new equipment to students and staff from both Vandyke and Cedars.
He said: “This is a great example of how our small contribution to the project has allowed the students to apply their knowledge in practical, real life applications with hands on experience.”
“A huge thank you to the Rotary Club for their generous support of our Computer Science department,” said Mark Gibbs, Headteacher at Cedars. “This generous donation will have a real impact, helping us to equip students with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive - both in the classroom and beyond.”
Leah Ferguson-Moore, Headteacher at Vandyke, said: “We are immensely grateful for The Rotary Club's generosity and commitment to our students' learning; the IT equipment that has been provided will be an excellent addition to the department's teaching and learning resources.”
The National Curriculum requires students studying in Key Stage 3 to understand how hardware components can work together as part of real-world computer systems. Thanks to the generosity of the Rotary Club, this equipment will ensure this objective can be achieved in both upper schools in our town.