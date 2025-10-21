Rotary defibrillator project attracts significant support
The initiative is designed to give local communities, in and around Leighton Linslade, faster access to life-saving equipment and the confidence to use it.
Rotary were grateful for the support of Assistant Manager Hayley Chambers at the BHF shop as well as Town Mayor David Bligh, Bedford Hospital Radio & John Saberton from the Resuscitation Council UK
Rotary President Chris Roberts said: “Every minute counts when someone suffers a cardiac arrest. Around 80% of cardiac arrests happen at home, and currently only 1 in 10 people survive.
"But if CPR and a defibrillator are used within the first 3–5 minutes, survival chances rise dramatically. Our goal is to empower local neighbourhoods with the knowledge and confidence to act — and to save lives.”
To find out more about the Neighbourhood Defibrillator Scheme’ and to see if they would like to get their own neighbourhood defibrillator, people should register and attend one of the following
The dates are Thursday, October 30 and November 12.
The location is Esquires Coffee at the top of the High Street near the Market Cross.
The start time is 7pm to 8pm approx. The URL to register is leightonlinsladerotary.com/defibs