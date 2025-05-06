Rotary May Day Fayre kick starts VE Day celebrations

This years Rotary May Day Fayre again proved the spark that ignites summer celebrations in Leighton Linslade and this year had special significance as it marked the beginning of a week of celebrations in relation to the 80th Anniversary of VE Day and the day that marked the end of Nazi rule in Europe. As usual the Fayre had something for all parts of the community, the weather stayed dry and the good folks of Leighton Linslade came out to enjoy the event.

The highlight was perhaps the magnificent Avro Lancaster Flypast but with a variety of entertainment from music to dare devil stunts and medieval knights as well as traditional May Pole dancing it was truly a destination for everyone.

We also cannot forget the many stalls from charities, businesses and food franchises, one charity stall holder said ”It was wonderful to see our High St bustling once again, showing support for local charities, much kindness was shown today and we beat our record and raised over £800”

Rotary sends its sincere thanks to everyone who participated and supported May Day Fayre but particularly the Town Council who are unstinting in their support for this magnificent event which is integral to Leighton Linslade DNA.