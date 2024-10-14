Rotary May Day fayre star joins GB Training Camp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton-Linslade Ice Hockey starlet Arthur Ayres who opened the 2024 Rotary May Day Fayre was recently invited to the GB Training Camp at Lee Valley Ice Rink

Arthur recently had a get together with over 80 other hopefuls at Lee Valley and has now been selected to travel to Sheffield on the 21st of October for a further selection process.

This will result in a team of 20 players being selected to represent England in Quebec in January. This would be a magnificent achievement for Arthur as he is one of the youngest trialists and not one of the biggest or strongest players, however a mirror squad will travel to Finland at the same time and Arthur is very much in the mix.

Arthur started his career in Ice Hockey at Milton Keynes but this season has joined the Solihull Barons along with a number of his England trialist teammates.

Rotary wish Arthur and his family all the very best in their sporting journey.

If you would like to support Arthur or know more about his journey then contact Rotary at [email protected]