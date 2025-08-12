Rotary support Community Fridge

Rotarians Henry & Tom visit the Community Fridge to see the new layout

Leighton Linslade Rotary President Elect Henry and fellow Rotarian Tom were delighted to visit the Community Fridge (run by Leighton Linslade Helpers) to see the difference the clubs donation has made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new fruit and veg display units purchased with the donation have enabled the community fridge to save space and show off far more of their wonderful goods - although the visit was after closing time so the shelves were all ready to be restocked for the next day.

This simple change has allowed for a great WIN-WIN-WIN:

The Fridges suppliers WIN by not having to pay to destroy goods

The public WIN by getting some amazing bargains on food (fresh, chilled & frozen), cleaning items and anything else that has been donated.

The Community Fridge WINS, by using the income from sales by you to pay for its charity work (as Leighton Linslade Helpers) providing its food bank capabilities and food parcels to those in the community who need them most.

A Rotary spokesman said: It is always good to work in partnership with other local organisations and we are delighted that we have been able to support a venture which aides so many in the community