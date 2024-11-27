Rotary “ Yes We Can” golfers recognised

Resplendent in LBGC Bobble Hats

Rotary’s Yes We Can Disability Sports Program has taken another major step forward by adding golf to its menu after a successful pilot.

Working with Leighton Buzzard Golf Club and its brilliant professional Kevin Evans the Rotary " Yes We Can" program has been able to embed Golf into its menu of sports further cementing Leighton-Linslade as a centre of excellence for Disability Sport in Bedfordshire. This week the first tranche of golfers received accreditation certificates for parts of the game they have been learning and just for good measure Rotary President Steve Bigrave weighed in with Golf Club bobble hats and golf accessories in recognition of the participants commitment and enthusiasm.

Rotary Team Leader for the " Yes We Can" program Richard Johnson OBE said

" It's been a real pleasure to add Golf to our other sports enabling four individuals to experience the highs and lows of the great game of Golf.We are very grateful to Leighton Buzzard Golf Club and in particular their professional Kevin Evans for their enthusiasm and support of this initiative which further cements Leighton Linslade as a true centre of Disability Sport"