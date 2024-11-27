Rotary “ Yes We Can” golfers recognised

By Richard Johnson
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 19:58 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 08:48 BST
Resplendent in LBGC Bobble HatsResplendent in LBGC Bobble Hats
Resplendent in LBGC Bobble Hats
Rotary’s Yes We Can Disability Sports Program has taken another major step forward by adding golf to its menu after a successful pilot.

Working with Leighton Buzzard Golf Club and its brilliant professional Kevin Evans the Rotary " Yes We Can" program has been able to embed Golf into its menu of sports further cementing Leighton-Linslade as a centre of excellence for Disability Sport in Bedfordshire. This week the first tranche of golfers received accreditation certificates for parts of the game they have been learning and just for good measure Rotary President Steve Bigrave weighed in with Golf Club bobble hats and golf accessories in recognition of the participants commitment and enthusiasm.

Rotary Team Leader for the " Yes We Can" program Richard Johnson OBE said

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

" It's been a real pleasure to add Golf to our other sports enabling four individuals to experience the highs and lows of the great game of Golf.We are very grateful to Leighton Buzzard Golf Club and in particular their professional Kevin Evans for their enthusiasm and support of this initiative which further cements Leighton Linslade as a true centre of Disability Sport"

Related topics:Leighton-Linslade
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice