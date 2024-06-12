Rotary “ Yes We Can” program hosts Lord Lieutenant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Sue Lousada visited the award winning Rotary “ Yes We Can” program to witness first hand the work being done in Leighton Linslade to facilitate disability sport and create a centre of excellence that is open to the whole of Bedfordshire.

The Lord Lieutenant was joined by Town Mayor Councillor David Bligh and Rotary President Richard Ramsbothom in presenting medals to the Leighton Park Rangers/ Yes We Can football participants as well as celebrating the conclusion of the 2023/24 competitive season although much like their professional counterparts, training continues.

In addition to medals for participants and coaches the Town Mayor presented a local Young Stars award to Ben Inwards for his outstanding contribution to YWC football and the Lord Lieutenant presented Lead Football Coach Richard Hird with his Disability Pathway Coach of the Year Award from Bedfordshire FA.

Rotary/ Yes We Can Team Leader Richard Johnson OBE said

LPR/ YWC Ravens