Rotary “ Yes We Can” program hosts Lord Lieutenant
The Lord Lieutenant was joined by Town Mayor Councillor David Bligh and Rotary President Richard Ramsbothom in presenting medals to the Leighton Park Rangers/ Yes We Can football participants as well as celebrating the conclusion of the 2023/24 competitive season although much like their professional counterparts, training continues.
In addition to medals for participants and coaches the Town Mayor presented a local Young Stars award to Ben Inwards for his outstanding contribution to YWC football and the Lord Lieutenant presented Lead Football Coach Richard Hird with his Disability Pathway Coach of the Year Award from Bedfordshire FA.
Rotary/ Yes We Can Team Leader Richard Johnson OBE said
" We were delighted and honoured to be joined by the Lord Lieutenant and Town Mayor as well as our own Rotary President as we celebrated the end of the 23/24 football season. It was also a great opportunity to highlight the whole " Yes We Can" program and give the Lord Lieutenant a chance to talk to parents/ carers and coaches and learn first hand about the impact of the work taking place to create a centre of excellence for Disability Sport in Leighton Linslade that can and does impact the whole of Bedfordshire"