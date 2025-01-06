Royal British Legion Club gets surprise visitor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard RBL Club had a suprise visit from former Britains Got Talent winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So into the New Year and it's a fresh start at the Leighton Buzzard Royal British Legion Club.

During the Festive Period a number of well supported events took place, including some fantastic entertainment from local performer "JENNIFER" who helped the RBL Club see in the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also the end of an era, as The New Year saw long-serving Club Stewardess; Natalie Duncum step down after 20 years of amazing service to the Club. As a Branch, we'd like to thank Natalie for all that she did in supporting both the Club and Branch. We wish Natalie and her husband Brian all the best as they start a new adventure elsewhere in the Town. Good Luck.

Shannon Hebbs, Club Stewardess with BGT 2022 winner, Axel Blake.

So it's a "Changing of the Guard". The Club are proud to announce that Shannon Hebbs has assumed the role of Club Stewardess. Shannon is not new to regular users of the Club, many will know her from managing the bar at weekends. Shannon will now step up and manage all bookings for the venue as well as overseeing the day to day running of the RBL Club.

To celebrate Shannon's new role, the Club had an unexpected visitor on Sunday 5th January. Former winner of Britain's Got Talent 2022; Axel Blake, popped into the RBL Club with some family and friends. It was great to see him and as you can see he was happy to pose for a picture with Shannon.

The RBL Club is separate to the Branch, however, it operates to provide a private club facility for Branch Members. More recently the Club has been putting on more events which are open to the whole community, for which we welcome the support. A number of events will be planned in the coming months to encourage people along to support the RBL Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal British Legion Club has been here in Leighton for over 100 years now and is the proud home to The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL as well as The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL. It is used by a number of local groups and organisations. That said there are some fantastic facilities which are available to hire as an events venue. The main hall with bar and stage facility can host in excess 80 people. If anyone is interested in this facility please contact Shannon on the following No. 07944044901.

Club Hours.

The next event at the RBL Club is a Bingo night, Tuesday 14th January, with eyes down at 8pm. This is a whole community event, so grab family and friends and come along for a fun evening, you may even win..... No matter you're being guaranteed a warm friendly welcome from Shannon and her Team.

The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL holds its first monthly committee meeting, Thursday 9th January. 7:30pm at the RBL Club. The meeting is open to any members who'd like to attend.

Following the meeting it's hoped to publish a diary of forthcoming events.

As ever; Thank You for your continued support and Happy New Year.