Safer businesses: Local MP hits streets with police as part of theft crackdown

Alex Mayer MP and John Tizard, Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire, have thrown their support behind a campaign aimed at reducing shoplifting.

Safer Business Action Week has seen Bedfordshire police force step up patrols and visits to local shops and shopping centres in Leighton Buzzard, as well as in Houghton Regis, and Dunstable, and community engagement to raise awareness of shoplifting and other forms of retail crime.

Alex Mayer MP heard first hand how local bobbies on the beat are responding to and tackling rising theft in the area on a visit to White Lion Retail Park. Shoplifting in Bedfordshire rose by 14% to 4,025 offences in 2023.

Retail staff at the Stanbridge Road Co-op also told the local MP about the shocking incidents of shoplifting, violence and antisocial behaviour they are seeing daily when Ms Mayer stopped as part of her Safer Business Action Week campaigning.

Local forces have pledged to crack down on retail crime, and have been out and about delivering crime prevention advice to businesses and conducting special patrols and operations throughout the week. Ms Mayer heard how 95% of shoplifting incidents go unreported as she once again urged retailers to report every crime they witness in their shops.

Alex Mayer MP said: "Local shops are the beating heart of local communities. But there is a theft and violence against shopworker crisis that needs addressing once and for all.

“I am pleased that our Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard is taking action to tackle the rise in retail crime this Safer Business Action Week. It is important to see what support is being offered to local shops and small businesses.”

Ms Mayer added she would be voting for a “Crime Bill” when it is brought before Parliament to introduce a new standalone offence of assaulting retail workers and reverse a 2014 law to ensure all shoplifting cases under £200 are investigated.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard added: "The scourge of retail crime especially violence and the threat of violence against shopworkers is and must be a significant issue for the police.

“Retail crime cannot be addressed by the police alone. This is why I am establishing an advisory group to support me develop a strategic response. This group will include representatives of shop owners, USDAW – the retail workers’ trade union - local authorities and the police. Tackling and preventing retail crime will be a core element of the local policing strategy which I am developing and will publish by the Spring of next year. I am pleased to have had the opportunity to meet local retailers with Alex Mayer MP to hear their concerns.”

Details about crimes should be reported on 101. Call 999 in an emergency. Information about those responsible for offences can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.