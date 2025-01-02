Santa sends his thanks to Leighton- Linslade

Santa leaves on Xmas Eve

Santa said his goodbyes to Leighton Linslade and his Rotary Elves in a packed High Street on Christmas Eve at the annual Rotary Carol Concert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With enthusiastic singing by the assembled crowd and the accompaniment of the Salvation Army Band, the town waved goodbye to Santa with his promise to return in 2025.

After a successful series of visits to Leighton-Linslade in December organised by his loyal Rotary Elf Team, Santa finally said his goodbyes on Christmas Eve at the traditional High St Carol Concert. The massed crowd gave him a final wave as he embarked on his worldwide Christmas Eve adventure.

A Rotary spokesman said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa

Santas visits in 2024 were very successful despite some really wet weather at times, but nothing seemed to prevent the community coming out to see him and supporting his charitable efforts. Rotary will be working very closely with Santa to ensure a significant number of organisations benefit quickly from Santas endeavours and will release that information as soon as it's confirmed. In the meantime Santa has confirmed he will return in 2025, now that really something to look forward to.