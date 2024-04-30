Scouts clear footpath
The footpath runs from Leighton Road at Eggington towards Clipstone, and was diverted several years ago whilst Apex Industrial Estate was being built.
Central Beds. Council now want to re-open the original path, which had become very overgrown - so Heath & Reach Scouts stepped in to help.
Ten Scouts, their leaders and a parent set to on 27th April with loppers, rakes, a bowsaw and litter-pickers.
Huge amounts of ivy, brambles, nettles, tree branches, dead leaves and litter were removed, resulting in an amazing transformation.
A practical way to celebrate St. George's Day.