Severn Trent begins training new recruits in preparation for £415 million pipe renewal project

The first new recruits for Severn Trent’s multi-million pound project to install 870 miles of new water pipes have officially started.

The water company is investing £415million into the scheme for the benefit of homes and businesses across the region – one of the largest projects in the UK’s water network in over a decade.

Around 440 new jobs are being created to serve the whole Severn Trent region and recently the first group of new team members have begun their journey with the company.

The first cohort of the new operations team have started their training which saw them introduced to the scheme, meet the other new starter, find out the new benefits it will create for customers, as well as being issued with PPE.

The Severn Trent mains renewal team and the new recruits.

Joel Banner, one of Severn Trent’s newest Network Construction Operatives said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Severn Trent. It’s all a new learning curve, and it’s definitely going to take me out of my comfort zone to then progress later down the line.”

The project will see Severn Trent investing millions across the region. In Leicestershire there will be £60m invested delivering 135 miles of pipes and creating 49 new jobs.

The new pipes, made from modern material, are expected to last around 100 years, meaning better quality, fewer leaks, and a more reliable supply of water for decades to come.

Rodney Thomas, Network Construction Manager, who has been part of Severn Trent for over 30 years and will be joining the project, added: “When I first started as a contractor, this is what I was doing. The mains that we were putting in thirty years ago, we’re replacing them now. This a complete legacy for me now.”

Aside from the new jobs created, the mains renewal will mean customers will have a more resilient water supply to maintain the best quality for years to come.

Paul Rothera, Mains Renewal Project Director, said: “This is a huge project, one of the largest of its kind in 10 years, that will provide massive benefits for customers for generations to come.

“To do this, we are assembling a brand-new team for this to go ahead, with some who have been at the company for many years, but also those who are new to the industry.

“We are pleased to be creating so many new jobs and providing new starters with a chance to work on such a major project for the region and look forward to welcoming them all to the Severn Trent family over the next few weeks and months.”