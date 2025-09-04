Shop preloved to love the planet

Alex Mayer MP

Shoppers are being urged to bag a bargain and help the planet this Second Hand September. MP Alex Mayer visited the Oxfam store on Leighton Buzzard High Street to launch Second Hand September locally.

It’s the charity’s annual campaign encouraging people to shop preloved, donate unwanted clothes and tackle climate change.

Fresh figures from Oxfam show there are around 118 items of clothing in the average Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency wardrobe but only 24 are worn regularly. Plus clothes are worn on average for less than 5 days before being disposed of, meaning they spend 99% of their lifetime sitting in our closets.

Fashion has become one of the most polluting industries on the planet. It’s fuelling climate change through the production and transportation of clothes. Meanwhile a throwaway culture leaves millions of clothes in landfill every year.

If everyone in Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding villages bought half of their clothes preloved, it would cut carbon emissions equal to a plane flying around the world more than 17,000 times, says Oxfam.

Shop Manager Kate Tuck explained to the MP how excited her team of volunteers are to support the campaign in its 7th year, encouraging the people of Leighton Buzzard to shop more sustainably and give unwanted clothes a second life.

Ms Tuck said: “Second Hand September is all about celebrating the power of shopping hand, and we’re so thrilled to see local shoppers get behind the campaign once again. By choosing to shop pre-loved you can both look good and know that you are making a positive difference – you’re making a statement about the world you want to see.”

Alex Mayer MP said: “Choosing second-hand is one way we can all leave a lighter footprint on the planet while saving some cash at the same time. Second Hand September is a great excuse for a wardrobe clear-out and then to refill it with a preloved bargain! Plus you’ll know, you’re raising vital funds for a charity including to support people already suffering the effects of the climate emergency. I’d urge everyone to pick old over new this September and beyond.”

Second Hand September runs until 30 September.