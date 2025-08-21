Mark lost 5st 7lbs following Slimming worlds healthy eating plan

Weight-loss drugs can’t replace the power of group support for lasting weight loss, says local expert Mark Venner , a Slimming World consultant from Leighton Buzzard says slimming world groups are needed more than ever, despite the growing popularity of weight-loss medication.

While the arrival of weight-loss injections like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro has undoubtedly changed the weight management landscape, Mark Venner, who runs Slimming World groups in Leighton Buzzard, says the drugs will never replace weight-loss methods based on lifestyle changes, like Slimming World.

Mark became a Slimming World member in 2012 after gaining weight and feeling stuck in a cycle of yo-yo dieting. He says:

“While, of course, we know—and our members are living proof—that lasting weight loss can be achieved without drugs, we also understand that when you’re desperate to lose weight, it’s tempting to try something that promises instant results.

The truth is, there’s no magic bullet. Losing weight and maintaining it requires real change. Weight-loss drugs need to go hand-in-hand with changes to your diet, activity, and mindset. They’re not a replacement for those changes.” A recent University of Oxford study¹ found that people who stop taking weight-loss drugs typically regain the weight they lost within a year, with full weight regain expected in under two years—unless they maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Mark says Slimming World’s approach is focused on helping members make lasting changes:

• Healthy eating plan: Encourages nutritious, everyday food without deprivation

• Activity programme: Supports members to move more, at their own pace

• Behaviour change support: Helps members understand themselves and shift their mindset around food, activity, and weight

Currently, 64 million people in the UK are living with overweight and obesity. Mark adds:

They realise they need support—because it’s not easy, and it’s even harder on your own.

Whether you’re using medication or have had surgery, lasting change needs real support. My members form strong friendships in group, and there’s nothing quite like the motivation and accountability that comes from losing weight together.”

Join Mark’s Slimming World Groups in Leighton Buzzard

Slimming World on Wednesdays at Leighton Buzzard Cricket Club, 9am, 10.30am, 5.30pm and 7pm.

Contact Mark 07760 132620.