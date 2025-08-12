Some 6,800 local households could be eligible for £40 smart meter payout

An estimated 6,800 households across Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis and surrounding villages could soon be in line for compensation if they have been left waiting too long for a smart meter installation, or stuck with one that doesn’t work.

Local MP Alex Mayer is urging residents to share their views on new government-backed rules that would see suppliers pay £40 compensation for delays and faults.

Under the proposals, households would be eligible for compensation if they wait more than six weeks for a smart meter to be installed, or more than 90 days for a repair to a smart meter stuck in “dumb” mode which has stopped automatically sending readings.

Research by uSwitch found that one in five households with a faulty meter had been waiting more than two years for a fix.

Alex Mayer MP

Alex Mayer MP said:“Smart meters should make life easier and help people save money but for too many households, that simply hasn’t been the case. We need to make sure energy firms are laser focused both on installing smart meters as well as promptly fixing those that are broken.

"That’s why I welcome the Labour Government’s proposals to crack down on broken smart meters and speed up the installation process. These new rules would mean that if suppliers drag their feet installing or repairing a meter, local families get money back in their pocket. That’s important so thousands more local households can benefit from accurate billing, automatic readings and real-time data to keep track of spending.”

Minister for Energy Consumers, Miatta Fahnbulleh, added: “Consumers are at the heart of our mission to deliver an energy retail market that works for everyone, as we accelerate towards a clean, homegrown power system to protect households against global fossil fuel price spikes. That’s why the Government is taking action, alongside Ofgem, to ensure families are better protected when they get a smart meter installed.”

Under the new rules, micro-businesses will also be able to get compensation for smart meter issues and comes alongside the launch of a new guide to help families understand their rights when getting a smart meter.

Residents can send their responses to the government consultation at https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/smart-metering-policy-framework-post-2025 by October 3.