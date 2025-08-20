Spades in the ground – Work starts on Hockliffe Solar Farm

The first solar panels have been installed on a major new “solar array” on disused quarry land near Hockliffe.

In total, 4,000 ground-mounted panels will make up Bedfordshire’s newest solar generation capacity. When operational in October it will create 3 megawatts of electricity. That’s enough to power 600 homes or charge 50,000 electric cars each year.

The solar panels are being situated next to the two wind turbines at Checkley Park by Leighton Buzzard-based renewable energy firm AWGroup.

The site is then due to be landscaped with wildflower meadows to attract bees and butterflies, while sheep will graze around the panels.

Alex Mayer MP, visited the site as a guest of AWGroup, welcomed the project as a model for local clean energy. She also highlighted recent government rule changes she helped secure, which allow small and medium-sized green energy projects to get off the ground more quickly.

Ms Mayer said: “We’re in the midst of a climate emergency so it’s absolutely right we harness the power of the sun, a source of clean British power that’s never going to run out. It’s fantastic to see this important local project come to life, making use of disused land. I’m pleased that thanks to new government rules I pushed for, more clean power projects can move forward, more quickly. I’m especially supportive of how this solar array will help wildlife - especially our bees - which are vital to pollinate crops. There are also opportunities for ground nesting birds and it’s great to hear how sheep will graze, nibbling at the grass, between the panels showing how farming and clean energy generation can coexist in harmony.”

The MP heard how the project is using advanced “inverter and optimiser” technology to ensure maximum efficiency. Even when the neighbouring wind turbines cast occasional shadows over the panels, this smart system will allow the array to continue generating at full power, minimising energy loss and boosting overall output.

John Fairlie, Managing Director of AWGroup, said: “Co-locating with the existing wind turbine shows how different renewable technologies can work side-by-side, making the best use of available grid connections and existing sites. And with the new rules in place to installations under 5MW, we can get ‘spades in the ground’ quicker – and deliver more green power for our communities. We remain grateful to our MP for both her unwavering support for clean energy and for her championing this cause in Parliament.”

The changes, announced in May, mean red tape has been slashed for projects under 5 megawatts.

They are part of a wider shake-up by the Government of Britain’s outdated grid connection rules, including moving away from the “first-come, first-served” system towards one that prioritises projects that are ready to connect to the grid, something else Ms Mayer pushed for after AWGroup previously asked the MP to work to ensure speedier grid connections.