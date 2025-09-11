Spectrum Community Arts shines at Bedford Fringe Festival and celebrates award nomination for founder

Spectrum Celebrates!

Spectrum Community Arts, a Leighton Buzzard-based not-for-profit dedicated to providing accessible performing arts opportunities for people with disabilities and additional needs, has had an exciting summer of recognition and celebration!

The organisation was honoured to take part in the very first Inclusive Performing Arts Festival as part of the 2025 Bed Fringe. The festival celebrated disabled and neurodivergent performers, providing a platform for creativity, community and confidence. Spectrum’s contribution included running a Sensory Story workshop and taking the stage to perform amazing dance routines. The highlight of the day came when ITV News filmed the event, capturing the joy of Spectrum performers, volunteers, and audience members dancing together. Organisers have confirmed that the inclusive event will return next year, promising to be even “bigger and better”.

Alongside this exciting milestone, Spectrum is also celebrating the news that its founder, lead facilitator and director, Jade Cook, has been shortlisted for the BBC Three Counties Radio Make a Difference Awards 2025! Jade is a finalist for the Active Award, a new category which recognises individuals who use physical activity to improve the lives of others in their community.

Through Spectrum, Jade has created joyful spaces where children, teenagers and adults with disabilities and additional needs can express themselves through music, movement and drama. Her work has had a profound impact on hundreds of families across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday, 18th September.

Speaking about her nomination, Jade said: “I feel really excited and quite emotional. It means a lot because I have put so much into Spectrum. [...] Everyone should be included.”

For more information about Spectrum Community Arts, its weekly clubs and workshops, or to find out how to support, visit: www.spectrumca.co.uk.