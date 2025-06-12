Stars of football team up with local charity to help vulnerable children

Ex-professional football players and a club director have teamed up with Leighton Buzzard based charity, KidsOut, to create a unique one-day event, trekking over the Yorkshire’s Three Peaks.

Those taking part will join former Premier League footballer Darius Henderson, plus former Leeds United and Sheffield United player, Leigh Bromby, and Stuart Webber, Sporting Director at Norwich City FC, who will be trekking across Yorkshire's highest points as part of a day of fun and camaraderie.

The charity, KidsOut, supports children who along with their mothers, have fled domestic abuse and find safety in women’s refuges. Funds raised from the challenge will provide children in refuge with toys on their arrival, as well as taking them out for day trips this summer.

Leigh Bromby called upon, British adventure, Jonathan Kattenberg, to lead the trek, along with a team of experienced trek managers. Jonathan who will be attempting a record-breaking walk to the South Pole next year, said, “As soon as I heard what KidsOut did to help these poor children I said yes. It’s an amazing charity and I intend to do a lot more for them. I hope that as many people as possible will join us and make this unique event something they’ll all be talking about in years to come. The best thing is that their efforts will mean they’ll putting smiles on the faces of very vulnerable children.

British Explorer, Jonathan Kattenberg.

Spokesperson for KidsOut, Louise Sherwood, said, “We cannot thank Leigh, Darius, Steve and of course, Jonathan for taking time out to do all of this. It’s going to be an incredible event for anyone taking part. How many opportunities in life do you get to spend a day trekking across some of the UK’s most stunning landscapes, accompanied by sporting legends, and led by a leading adventurer? We understand more sports stars could also be joining us too. It’s taking place in twelve weeks so there is plenty of time to get fit for the challenge too.”

The date of the trek is September 13th. The entry fee for the event is £85, plus you will need to commit to fundraising a minimum of £300. For more information go to: www.kidsout.org.uk