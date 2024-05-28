Stewkley Singers reach the stars in outstanding performance of Verdi's Requiem

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Review of Stewkley Singers’ Verdi Requiem 18th May 2024

On Saturday May 18th, Stewkley Singers, joined by members of All Saints’ Choir, delighted a capacity audience in All Saints’ Church, Leighton Buzzard, with an outstanding performance of Verdi’s powerful Requiem.

This choir, first assembled in 2006, has built an enviable reputation over recent years and this performance cemented their status as one of the most accomplished choral societies in the area with their outstanding sense of musicality and exciting programming. They were, it has to be said, absolutely first- rate.

From the choir’s spine-chilling, whispered “Requiem” in the opening bars, it was obvious that this performance was going to be something special. And so it proved.

Stewkley Singers at their recent performance of Verdi's Requiem

Verdi’s Requiem is the only large-scale work written by the composer which he did not intend for the stage, but it is nevertheless a dramatic, even theatrical piece, and has been called “the best opera he never wrote.”

Under the excellent and meticulous direction of Jenny Morgan, who maintained tight control over all her forces, the choir proceeded to present an absorbing interpretation of Verdi’s masterpiece. Impeccable dynamics lent the performance superb contrasts throughout. The fire and brimstone of the Dies Irae, the exultation of the double chorus “Sanctus”, the poignant, hushed plea of the ending – all were delivered with the sincerity and accomplishment we have come to expect from this choir.

The choir was supported by a fine orchestra, with some notable solo instrumental performances, and by an exceptional quartet of soloists who blended beautifully in ensemble. Soprano Sarah Helsby Hughes’ gave a passionate reading of “Luceat” with a memorable top C pianissimo ; tenor Peter Davoren’s “Ingemisco” was tender and persuasive; Edward Price’s fine, beautifully controlled bass compelled attention. But in this piece much of the solo work falls to the mezzo-soprano, and Sian Menna’s wonderfully expressive performance throughout showed her more than equal to the task.

It was a memorable evening, with a first class performance which was greatly enjoyed by the large audience.